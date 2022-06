Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Travelers Championship

The PGA TOUR heads to Cromwell, Connecticut this week for the 2022 Travelers Championship. This tournament has been held in some fashion since 1952, but for the past 38 years it has been hosted at TPC River Highlands. Harris English is the reigning champion, as he earned last year’s victory in an eight-hole playoff against Kramer Hickok. The action gets started on Thursday, June 23rd and will run to Sunday, June 26th.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Travelers Championship on Thursday.