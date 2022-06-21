Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Tuesday, June 21

Every MLB team is scheduled to take the field on Tuesday, June 21 with it all getting started at night and 13 games are featured on the main DFS slate. The Milwaukee Brewers regained control of the National League Central with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals last night, and they’ll take the field again for one of the top games of the day. The New York Yankees will go into Tuesday winners of 10 of their last 11 games as they get ready for another road matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays. The largest run total of the night on DraftKings Sportsbook goes to the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds with the over/under set at 9.5.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Tuesday, June 21.

Red Sox vs. Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET

Rafael Devers ($5,500)

JD Martinez ($5,100)

Trevor Story ($4,800)

Xander Bogaerts ($4,600)

The Boston Red Sox have the highest team run total of the night at 5.5 with a 5-2 victory in Game 1 of their series with the Detroit Tigers. They will get a tough matchup with Beau Brieske, who did not allow a run over his last two starts, spanning 12.2 innings of work. Still, oddsmakers expect this to be a big day for the Red Sox best hitters.

Cardinals vs. Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,400)

Tommy Edman ($4,800)

Nolan Arenado ($4,800)

Nolan Gorman ($3,900)

The St. Louis Cardinals were shut out in last night’s loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, but that was Corbin Burnes-related as they continue to struggle against him. Now, St. Louis will get a matchup with Chi Chi Gonzalez, who will make his Brewers debut. Gonzalez made two starts for the Minnesota Twins this season and allowed 6 runs over 7 innings of work. He has a 5.69 ERA over 63 appearances and 49 starts in the MLB, so the Cardinals could be set up for success in this spot.

Twins vs. Guardians, 7:40 p.m. ET

Byron Buxton ($5,700)

Carlos Correa ($4,700)

Luis Arraez ($4,700)

Gary Sanchez ($4,500)

The Minnesota Twins will get an interesting matchup at the plate on Tuesday night against Cleveland Guardians starter Aaron Civale. He had an excellent 2021 season with a 3.84 ERA over 21 starts and struggled through his first seven starts of this season with a 7.84 ERA. Civale will make his first start since May 20 and will come off the injured list with a thigh injury.