Best MLB bets to consider for Tuesday, June 21

All 30 teams are scheduled to play on Tuesday, June 21, though bettors will need to wait till night for games to get started. The New York Mets will start a two-game road series with the Houston Astros on Tuesday night in a matchup between two teams in first place in their respective divisions. If you are looking for runs, the highest total on DraftKings Sportsbook is set at 9.5 in the Los Angeles Dodgers road matchup with the Cincinnati Reds, which is the first game of the night.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, June 21

Braves Moneyline (-170)

The Atlanta Braves had their 14-game winning streak ended over the weekend when they lost two of three games against the Chicago Cubs, but they’re in a good spot to pick up a victory against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. After throwing just 2.1 innings last season, Braves 23-year-old pitcher Spencer Strider made 15 appearances with four starts this season and has a 2.45 ERA. The Giants will get Anthony DeSclafani back on the mound as he’ll be activated from the 60-day injured list and hasn’t pitched in two months.

Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

Los Angeles is in a good spot to cover this run line given the pitching matchup against the Reds. Tony Gonsolin has a 1.42 ERA and an 8-0 record over 12 starts this season, allowing just 1 earned run over his last three starts, a span of 18.1 innings. The Dodgers rank third in runs per game (5.0), and they’ll get a matchup against Tyler Mahle, who has a 4.46 ERA coming off two excellent starts against the Arizona Diamondbacks offense that ranks 25th in on-base percentage. The Dodgers should have more success against him.

Diamondbacks-Padres Under 7 (-110)

This is the lowest run total of the night, but let’s still take the under in this matchup, largely based on what we’ve seen from the Diamondbacks. Arizona’s Zac Gallen has a 2.91 ERA over 12 starts this season, and the Diamondbacks score just 4.1 runs per game, which ranks 24th in the MLB.

Jack Flaherty Under 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

The St. Louis Cardinals starter made his season debut last week after starting on the injured list, so we’ll see how deep he will go into start No. 2. Flaherty threw just 60 pitches in his start, and he will go up against a Milwaukee Brewers lineup that averages the seventh-most strikeouts per game (8.8), though they struck out just 4 times in last night’s victory.

