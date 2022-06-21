MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Tuesday, June 21

The entire league will be in action on Tuesday, June 21 with 13 games available for DFS players to go through on the DraftKings main slate. The Atlanta Braves had their 14-game winning streak ended over the weekend, and they will begin a compelling home series with the San Francisco Giants, and that should be one of the top matchups to track on Tuesday night.

Below is a preview of the DFS slate with some of the top pitchers and hitters available along with a couple of value plays.

Top Pitchers

Nestor Cortez, NYY vs. TB ($10,400) — The New York Yankees do just about everything right, which is why they have the best record in baseball, and pitching has been excellent. Cortez has a 1.94 ERA over his first 12 starts of the season, and the Tampa Bay Rays were no-hit until the eighth inning last night.

Kevin Gausman, TOR vs. CWS ($10,200) — The Toronto Blue Jays starter is having a big season with a 3.21 ERA over 13 starts, though he’s coming off his worst start, giving up 7 runs (5 earned) over 2.1 innings in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles last week. Gausman will face the Chicago White Sox lineup that averages the 19th most runs per game (4.2).

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. TB ($6,300) — The league’s top home run hitter smashed his 25th homer of the season over the weekend, and he will go into Tuesday’s game with 50 RBIs and a .380 on-base percentage and .301 batting average.

Jake Cronenworth, SD vs. ARI ($6,000) — The San Diego Padres shortstop is having a big year and drove in 41 runs so far this season and homered for the seventh time in 2022 last night. Cronenworth will get a matchup with Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen, who has a 2.91 ERA.

Value Pitcher

Marco Gonzales, SEA vs. OAK ($7,100) — The Seattle Mariners starter should not have too many issues against the Oakland Athletics, which rank 29th in runs per game (3.2). Gonzales allowed more than 3 earned runs in just one start this season and will go into Tuesday’s game with a 3.41 ERA despite a 3-7 record.

Value Hitter

Nolan Arenado, STL vs. MIL ($4,800) — The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman should be in a pretty good spot as Chi Chi Gonzalez makes his Milwaukee Brewers debut. Arenado went 0-for-4 in his last two games but hit 2 home runs over the weekend. He will enter with 13 homers and 45 RBIs in addition to a .343 on-base percentage and .270 batting average.