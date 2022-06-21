Best MLB player prop bets to consider for June 21

We have a full slate of MLB games with nothing but clear skies awaiting us this Tuesday. The Cardinals and Brewers will do battle in the second game of their series from Milwaukee, one night after the Brew Crew claimed victory over the Cards and, as a result, first place in the NL Central. The Yankees became the first MLB team to reach 50 wins Monday and will look to tack on tonight behind AL Cy Young candidate Nestor Cortes against Tampa Bay. The day’s best matching matchup is probably on Chicago’s South Side as the Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman will face the White Sox’s Dylan Cease.

Here are three player props to target today, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, June 21

Oneil Cruz, Over 0.5 home runs (+475)

The Pirates prospect made his season debut Monday and didn’t disappoint as he picked up two hits — including a 112.9-mph double — and four RBIs. The 6-foot-7 slugger has some of the best raw power in baseball and will take his hacks tonight versus the Cubs’ soft-tossing righty Matt Swarmer, who has given up ten home runs in only 20.2 innings pitched this season.

Tony Gonsolin, Over 17.5 outs recorded (-110)

This line feels off. Gonsolin, who has been stupendous this season, has pitched at least six innings (18 outs) in each of his previous six starts. Now he will take his 1.42 ERA to Cincinnati to face a Reds team that has dropped four games in a row and ranks among the bottom third of MLB in on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Gonsolin shouldn’t have much trouble reaching six innings yet again.

Eric Hosmer, Over 1.5 total bases (+145)

There’s another great pitching matchup on tap out west tonight as the Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen will go up against the Padres’ Sean Manaea. Although Hosmer has cooled way down since his red-hot start to the season, he has seen Gallen well in their head-to-head meetings. San Diego’s first baseman is 4-for-9 with two doubles and a homer against Gallen.

