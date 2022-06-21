 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

John Wall exercises player option with Rockets, trade or buyout expected

Here’s the latest on the point guard.

By Benjamin Zweiman
/ new
Houston Rockets v Miami Heat
John Wall of the Houston Rockets laughs prior to the game against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on March 07, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

John Wall has opted into his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season with the Houston Rockets, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Wall is a trade target and the Rockets are looking to move him. If there’s no trade on the table, Wall will likely look to get a buyout agreement so he can join a contender.

Wall didn’t play all of last season as he and the Rockets hoped to find a trade partner, but nobody was willing to take on his contract without knowing his health status. Wall will have to prove he can still play at a high level, which seems unlikely after suffering major injuries over the last two seasons and sitting out a full year. He’s also entering his 30s, which could scare some teams away.

We’ll see if there’s any traction on trade talks for Wall, but a buyout seems more likely as the season approaches.

More From DraftKings Nation