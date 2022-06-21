John Wall exercises player option with Rockets, trade or buyout expected

John Wall has opted into his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season with the Houston Rockets, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Wall is a trade target and the Rockets are looking to move him. If there’s no trade on the table, Wall will likely look to get a buyout agreement so he can join a contender.

Wall didn’t play all of last season as he and the Rockets hoped to find a trade partner, but nobody was willing to take on his contract without knowing his health status. Wall will have to prove he can still play at a high level, which seems unlikely after suffering major injuries over the last two seasons and sitting out a full year. He’s also entering his 30s, which could scare some teams away.

We’ll see if there’s any traction on trade talks for Wall, but a buyout seems more likely as the season approaches.