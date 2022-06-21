How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream, what to watch on June 21

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with another episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Note that this episode was taped two weeks ago, so beware of spoilers.

The developmental brand is just two weeks away from its special Great American Bash episode and we’ll be getting plenty of build towards that show tonight. Three matches have been formally announced this evening’s broadcast.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, June 21st

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his belt on the line tonight when defending against Tony D’Angelo. The “Don” of NXT has garnered some momentum as of late, incorporating Legado del Fantasma into his family. He now has his sights on capturing gold and will try to do so on tonight’s show.

Also officially set for tonight, we’ll get Lash Legend going one-on-one with Alba Fyre, Solo Sikoa facing Grayson Waller, and Roderick Strong in tag team action with Diamond Mine protoge Damon Kemp.