2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Santa Clara G Jalen Williams

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Santa Clara G Jalen Williams.

Jalen Williams Draft Profile

Williams broke out in his junior season at Santa Clara, averaging 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. His efficiency was spectacular, especially his 39.6% mark from behind the arc. He helped Santa Clara get past 20 wins for the second time in three seasons and was on the All-WCC First Team.

Strengths

This guy can score and score well. Williams boasts 51/39/80 splits on increased overall volume, which suggests he can be a go-to offensive option at the next level. He’s also a strong rebounder for his position due to being 6’6. He has the tools to be a solid defender, although he’s not quite there yet.

Weaknesses

Williams is 21, which puts a slight cap on his developmental upside. He only just broke out in the WCC, which is worrying. He hasn’t played the toughest competition up to this point, and this past year could be a flash in the pan as he’s not been this type of player before.

Player comparison: De’Andre Hunter