Pick on the Total of Blue Jays-White Sox for Tuesday

The Toronto Blue Jays enter Tuesday’s clash in Chicago with the White Sox having lost four of their last five games and will look to starting pitcher Kevin Gausman to get things back on track.

Toronto Blue Jays (-130, 9) vs Chicago White Sox

Gausman has the best fielding independent among qualified American League starters, but has just a 5-6 record with a 3.21 ERA to show for it with as he has allowed three runs or more in three of his last four starts.

Positive progression should be coming for Gausman if he continues locating how he has as he’s allowing just 1.4 walks and 0.2 home runs per nine innings with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings as well.

The White Sox counter with Dylan Cease, who leads qualified American League starters in strikeouts per nine innings rate at 12.8 and enters having surrendered a total of 10 runs in his last four starts with none of them being earned runs.

Behind Cease, the White Sox are hitting .238 against right-handed pitching and their 36 home runs against right-handers is 27th in the league.

For the season Cease allowed two earned runs or fewer in 10 of his 13 starts, posting a 2.93 ERA and with Gausman’s command on the other side, Tuesday sets up for a pitcher’s duel in Chicago.

The Play: Blue Jays vs White Sox Under 9

