Brooks Koepka to join LIV Tour

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka is about to join the LIV Golf Tour according to the UK’s The Telegraph this morning.

Koepka is expected to join the tour at Pumpkin Ridge outside Portland, Oregon for their stop from June 30-July 2. The move changes the game for the LIV Tour, adding one of the highest-profile names in golf and one that until now had given no indication they weren’t long for the PGA Tour.

In case you have no sense of time anymore (totally understandable), it was exactly seven days ago when Brooks Koepka cryptically said of his decision to stay on the PGA Tour: “There's been no other option to this point, so where else are you going to go?” — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) June 21, 2022

Koepka’s brother Chase, a former Korn Ferry Tour and Asian Tour player that played collegiately at South Florida, was part of the first LIV Golf event in London two weeks ago. He finished +10 for a T33 in a 48-player field that was worth about $140,000, which was almost half his career earnings to that point.

Greg Norman breakaway league continues to lure some of the better players in the world. Koepka will join Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and more. The guaranteed money given to these players has become a bit of an open secret in golf, and it’s know to be at least nine figures for the top stars.