Brooks Koepka to join LIV Tour

The four-time major winner gives Greg Norman’s breakaway series a big fish.

By Collin Sherwin
Brooks Koepka of the United States waves on the second green during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka is about to join the LIV Golf Tour according to the UK’s The Telegraph this morning.

Koepka is expected to join the tour at Pumpkin Ridge outside Portland, Oregon for their stop from June 30-July 2. The move changes the game for the LIV Tour, adding one of the highest-profile names in golf and one that until now had given no indication they weren’t long for the PGA Tour.

Koepka’s brother Chase, a former Korn Ferry Tour and Asian Tour player that played collegiately at South Florida, was part of the first LIV Golf event in London two weeks ago. He finished +10 for a T33 in a 48-player field that was worth about $140,000, which was almost half his career earnings to that point.

Greg Norman breakaway league continues to lure some of the better players in the world. Koepka will join Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and more. The guaranteed money given to these players has become a bit of an open secret in golf, and it’s know to be at least nine figures for the top stars.

