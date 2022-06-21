As the LIV Golf Tour approaches its second event to close out the month of June, we continue to get more news surrounding some of the big names joining up. Phil Mickelson was the first big-timer to join the ranks, though he was quickly followed by Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, among others.b=

LIV Tour golfers were allowed to participate in the U.S. Open — the first Major on the schedule since the tour’s inaugural event in London. The field of LIV golfers fell short, however, with just four of the 14 golfers exempt to the event having made the cut. Johnson, Richard Bland, Patrick Reed and DeChambeau each survived through the Final Round but finished with scores of +4, +8, +10 and +13, respectively. Mickelson, notably, didn’t make the cut at +11 to wrap up Round 2.

The PGA Tour has issued a suspension to LIV golfers, who are unable to participate in any events for the indefinite future.

Here, we’ll keep track of which golfers have joined the LIV Golf Tour along with their Official World Golf Ranking.