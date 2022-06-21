 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Which golfers have joined the LIV Golf Tour?

We keep track of which golfers have joined the LIV Golf Tour.

Brooks Koepka of The United States waits to play his second shot on the third hole during the second round of the 2022 U.S.Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

As the LIV Golf Tour approaches its second event to close out the month of June, we continue to get more news surrounding some of the big names joining up. Phil Mickelson was the first big-timer to join the ranks, though he was quickly followed by Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, among others.b=

LIV Tour golfers were allowed to participate in the U.S. Open — the first Major on the schedule since the tour’s inaugural event in London. The field of LIV golfers fell short, however, with just four of the 14 golfers exempt to the event having made the cut. Johnson, Richard Bland, Patrick Reed and DeChambeau each survived through the Final Round but finished with scores of +4, +8, +10 and +13, respectively. Mickelson, notably, didn’t make the cut at +11 to wrap up Round 2.

The PGA Tour has issued a suspension to LIV golfers, who are unable to participate in any events for the indefinite future.

Here, we’ll keep track of which golfers have joined the LIV Golf Tour along with their Official World Golf Ranking.

2022 LIV Tour golfers

Name World Rank
Name World Rank
Dustin Johnson 16
Abraham Ancer 20
Louis Oosthuizen 23
Bryson DeChambeau 30
Kevin Na 34
Talor Gooch 39
Patrick Reed 38
Sergio Garcia 59
Richard Bland 69
Shaun Norris 76
Matt Jones 72
Pablo Larrazabal 70
Phil Mickelson 83
Sam Horsfield 77
Lee Westwood 85
Ryosuke Kinoshita 91
Scott Vincent 92
Ian Poulter 98
Bernd Wiesberger 97
Hudson Swafford 96
Oliver Bekker 99
Jinichiro Kozuma 109
Justin Harding 114
Sadom Kaewkanjana 119
Laurie Canter 122
Branden Grace 125
Charl Schwartzel 123
Hennie Du Plessis 134
Phachara Khongwatmai 136
Sihwan Kim 137
JC Ritchie 161
Adrian Otaegui 169
Hideto Tanihara 183
Martin Kaymer 224
Jediah Morgan 251
Blake Windred 269
Wade Ormsby 285
"TK" Chantananuwat 279
Peter Uihlein 329
Ian Snyman 379
Graeme McDowell 372
Travis Smyth 405
Viraj Madappa 503
Itthipat Buranatanyarat 607
Turk Pettit 615
Oliver Fisher 1,081
Chase Koepka 1,607
Andy Ogletree 1,445
James Piot 1,785
David Puig 1,785
Kevin Yuan 1,083

