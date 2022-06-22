Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 Travelers Championship

The next stop on the PGA Tour, the 2022 Travelers Championship will be held from June 23-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. While Harris English beat out Kramer Hickok in a playoff to take the event last year, most of the controversy entering the week after the U.S. Open is around who won’t be there.

Brooks Koepka has pulled out of the event as he heads to the LIV Golf Tour next week in Portland, and Justin Thomas as well as Bubba Watson won’t play either as they recover from injury.

Expect periods of rain on Thursday before the warm weather hits during the weekend. And from a betting perspective, it does look like the players that tee off early on Thursday will have the best of it, as they’ll also get some of the last tee times on Friday. The hourly forecast from Cromwell, CT can give more insight here.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 Travelers Championship starting Thursday, June 23 and ending Sunday, June 26.

Thursday, June 23

Hi 76°, Low 62°: Scattered thunderstorms expects. Rain chance at 70%. Winds S 5-10 MPH

Friday, June 24

Hi 82°, Low 61°: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain. Winds SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday, June 25

Hi 86°, Low 65°: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain. Winds SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday, June 26

Hi 85°, Low 67°: Early showers with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Winds S 10-15 MPH