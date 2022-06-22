First round leader odds for 2022 Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands will play host to the 2022 Travelers Championship, with plenty of the PGA Tour’s top stars choosing to play the week following the U.S. Open from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, with this week’s event taking place just 107 miles west in Cromwell, CT.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the chalk at +2000 from DraftKings Sportsbook. The 2022 Masters winner finished just one shot short of his second major of the year at Brookline, missing a putt on 18 that could have put him in a tie with eventual winner Matt Fitzpatrick. Scheffler is level after the first 18 holes with Rory McIlroy (+2000), who took home the Canadian Open two weeks ago, and was T5 last week at The Country Club.
One player that won’t be making the trips is Brooks Koepka, who pulled out of the Travelers late Tuesday night as he’s heading to the LIV Golf Tour event in Portland next Friday. Players that participate in the LIV events are subsequently barred from the PGA Tour, so we will have seen the last of the four-time major winner on TOUR for quite awhile.
2022 Travelers Championship first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2000
|Rory McIlroy
|+2000
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Sam Burns
|+2800
|Jordan Spieth
|+3000
|Xander Schauffele
|+3000
|Sungjae Im
|+3500
|Seamus Power
|+3500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+3500
|Keegan Bradley
|+3500
|Mito Pereira
|+3500
|Harold Varner III
|+3500
|Brian Harman
|+4000
|Tony Finau
|+4000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+4000
|Aaron Wise
|+4500
|Davis Riley
|+4500
|Marc Leishman
|+4500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+5000
|Cameron Tringale
|+5000
|Keith Mitchell
|+5000
|Brendan Steele
|+5000
|Denny McCarthy
|+5000
|K.H. Lee
|+6000
|Jason Day
|+6500
|Jason Kokrak
|+6500
|Webb Simpson
|+6500
|Maverick McNealy
|+6500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+6500
|Si Woo Kim
|+8000
|Kevin Kisner
|+8000
|Brendon Todd
|+8000
|Joel Dahmen
|+8000
|Harris English
|+8000
|C.T. Pan
|+9000
|Ryan Palmer
|+9000
|Troy Merritt
|+9000
|Luke List
|+9000
|Charles Howell III
|+10000
|Tom Hoge
|+10000
|Cam Davis
|+10000
|Cameron Champ
|+10000
|Sahith Theegala
|+10000
|Anirban Lahiri
|+10000
|Rickie Fowler
|+10000
|Adam Long
|+10000
|Aaron Rai
|+10000
|J.J. Spaun
|+10000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+10000
|Doug Ghim
|+10000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+10000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+10000
|Beau Hossler
|+10000
|Sepp Straka
|+10000
|Chez Reavie
|+13000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+13000
|Lanto Griffin
|+14000
|David Lipsky
|+14000
|Scott Stallings
|+14000
|Kevin Streelman
|+14000
|Mark Hubbard
|+14000
|Stewart Cink
|+14000
|Austin Smotherman
|+14000
|Russell Knox
|+14000
|Alex Smalley
|+14000
|Andrew Putnam
|+14000
|Nick Hardy
|+14000
|John Huh
|+14000
|Hank Lebioda
|+14000
|Matthew Wolff
|+14000
|Wyndham Clark
|+14000
|Lucas Glover
|+14000
|Chad Ramey
|+15000
|Callum Tarren
|+15000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+15000
|Patton Kizzire
|+15000
|Scott Piercy
|+15000
|Nate Lashley
|+15000
|Adam Schenk
|+15000
|Adam Svensson
|+15000
|Kramer Hickok
|+15000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+15000
|Matthias Schwab
|+15000
|Vince Whaley
|+15000
|Matt Wallace
|+15000
|Zach Johnson
|+15000
|Danny Willett
|+15000
|Christopher Gotterup
|+18000
|Tyler Duncan
|+18000
|Charley Hoffman
|+18000
|Peter Malnati
|+18000
|Carlos Ortiz
|+18000
|Taylor Moore
|+18000
|Brice Garnett
|+18000
|Brian Stuard
|+18000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+18000
|Robert Streb
|+18000
|J.T. Poston
|+18000
|James Hahn
|+18000
|Garrick Higgo
|+18000
|Doc Redman
|+18000
|Martin Laird
|+18000
|Danny Lee
|+18000
|William McGirt
|+20000
|Lee Hodges
|+20000
|Trey Mullinax
|+20000
|Kevin Tway
|+20000
|Luke Donald
|+20000
|Kelly Kraft
|+20000
|Sam Ryder
|+20000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+20000
|Ben Kohles
|+20000
|Justin Lower
|+20000
|Austin Cook
|+20000
|Brandon Wu
|+20000
|Bill Haas
|+20000
|Andrew Novak
|+20000
|Patrick Flavin
|+20000
|Michael Gligic
|+20000
|Conrad Shindler
|+20000
|Bo Hoag
|+20000
|Ben Silverman
|+20000
|Jim Herman
|+20000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+20000
|Jared Wolfe
|+20000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+20000
|Roger Sloan
|+20000
|Harry Higgs
|+20000
|Hayden Buckley
|+20000
|Henrik Norlander
|+20000
|Greyson Sigg
|+20000
|Dylan Wu
|+20000
|David Skinns
|+20000
|Brett Drewitt
|+20000
|Chesson Hadley
|+25000
|Sung Kang
|+25000
|Seth Reeves
|+25000
|Brandon Hagy
|+25000
|Nick Watney
|+25000
|Scott Gutschewski
|+25000
|Ryan Brehm
|+25000
|Jonas Blixt
|+25000
|Andrew Landry
|+25000
|Adam D'Amario
|+25000
|Richy Werenski
|+25000
|Paul Barjon
|+25000
|Morgan Hoffmann
|+25000
|J.J. Henry
|+25000
|Max McGreevy
|+25000
|Martin Trainer
|+25000
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+25000
|Joshua Creel
|+25000
|Curtis Thompson
|+25000
