First round leader odds for 2022 Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands will play host to the 2022 Travelers Championship, with plenty of the PGA Tour’s top stars choosing to play the week following the U.S. Open from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, with this week’s event taking place just 107 miles west in Cromwell, CT.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the chalk at +2000 from DraftKings Sportsbook. The 2022 Masters winner finished just one shot short of his second major of the year at Brookline, missing a putt on 18 that could have put him in a tie with eventual winner Matt Fitzpatrick. Scheffler is level after the first 18 holes with Rory McIlroy (+2000), who took home the Canadian Open two weeks ago, and was T5 last week at The Country Club.

One player that won’t be making the trips is Brooks Koepka, who pulled out of the Travelers late Tuesday night as he’s heading to the LIV Golf Tour event in Portland next Friday. Players that participate in the LIV events are subsequently barred from the PGA Tour, so we will have seen the last of the four-time major winner on TOUR for quite awhile.

2022 Travelers Championship first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2022 Travelers Championship First Round Leader Odds Player Odds Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +2000 Rory McIlroy +2000 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Sam Burns +2800 Jordan Spieth +3000 Xander Schauffele +3000 Sungjae Im +3500 Seamus Power +3500 Joaquin Niemann +3500 Keegan Bradley +3500 Mito Pereira +3500 Harold Varner III +3500 Brian Harman +4000 Tony Finau +4000 Tommy Fleetwood +4000 Aaron Wise +4500 Davis Riley +4500 Marc Leishman +4500 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000 Cameron Tringale +5000 Keith Mitchell +5000 Brendan Steele +5000 Denny McCarthy +5000 K.H. Lee +6000 Jason Day +6500 Jason Kokrak +6500 Webb Simpson +6500 Maverick McNealy +6500 Mackenzie Hughes +6500 Si Woo Kim +8000 Kevin Kisner +8000 Brendon Todd +8000 Joel Dahmen +8000 Harris English +8000 C.T. Pan +9000 Ryan Palmer +9000 Troy Merritt +9000 Luke List +9000 Charles Howell III +10000 Tom Hoge +10000 Cam Davis +10000 Cameron Champ +10000 Sahith Theegala +10000 Anirban Lahiri +10000 Rickie Fowler +10000 Adam Long +10000 Aaron Rai +10000 J.J. Spaun +10000 Jhonattan Vegas +10000 Doug Ghim +10000 Matthew NeSmith +10000 Emiliano Grillo +10000 Beau Hossler +10000 Sepp Straka +10000 Chez Reavie +13000 Dylan Frittelli +13000 Lanto Griffin +14000 David Lipsky +14000 Scott Stallings +14000 Kevin Streelman +14000 Mark Hubbard +14000 Stewart Cink +14000 Austin Smotherman +14000 Russell Knox +14000 Alex Smalley +14000 Andrew Putnam +14000 Nick Hardy +14000 John Huh +14000 Hank Lebioda +14000 Matthew Wolff +14000 Wyndham Clark +14000 Lucas Glover +14000 Chad Ramey +15000 Callum Tarren +15000 Stephan Jaeger +15000 Patton Kizzire +15000 Scott Piercy +15000 Nate Lashley +15000 Adam Schenk +15000 Adam Svensson +15000 Kramer Hickok +15000 Rory Sabbatini +15000 Matthias Schwab +15000 Vince Whaley +15000 Matt Wallace +15000 Zach Johnson +15000 Danny Willett +15000 Christopher Gotterup +18000 Tyler Duncan +18000 Charley Hoffman +18000 Peter Malnati +18000 Carlos Ortiz +18000 Taylor Moore +18000 Brice Garnett +18000 Brian Stuard +18000 Joseph Bramlett +18000 Robert Streb +18000 J.T. Poston +18000 James Hahn +18000 Garrick Higgo +18000 Doc Redman +18000 Martin Laird +18000 Danny Lee +18000 William McGirt +20000 Lee Hodges +20000 Trey Mullinax +20000 Kevin Tway +20000 Luke Donald +20000 Kelly Kraft +20000 Sam Ryder +20000 Brandt Snedeker +20000 Ben Kohles +20000 Justin Lower +20000 Austin Cook +20000 Brandon Wu +20000 Bill Haas +20000 Andrew Novak +20000 Patrick Flavin +20000 Michael Gligic +20000 Conrad Shindler +20000 Bo Hoag +20000 Ben Silverman +20000 Jim Herman +20000 Satoshi Kodaira +20000 Jared Wolfe +20000 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +20000 Roger Sloan +20000 Harry Higgs +20000 Hayden Buckley +20000 Henrik Norlander +20000 Greyson Sigg +20000 Dylan Wu +20000 David Skinns +20000 Brett Drewitt +20000 Chesson Hadley +25000 Sung Kang +25000 Seth Reeves +25000 Brandon Hagy +25000 Nick Watney +25000 Scott Gutschewski +25000 Ryan Brehm +25000 Jonas Blixt +25000 Andrew Landry +25000 Adam D'Amario +25000 Richy Werenski +25000 Paul Barjon +25000 Morgan Hoffmann +25000 J.J. Henry +25000 Max McGreevy +25000 Martin Trainer +25000 Dawie Van Der Walt +25000 Joshua Creel +25000 Curtis Thompson +25000

