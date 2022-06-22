 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

First round leader odds for 2022 Travelers Championship

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the Travelers Championship this weekend.

By brittany.jarret
/ new
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

TPC River Highlands will play host to the 2022 Travelers Championship, with plenty of the PGA Tour’s top stars choosing to play the week following the U.S. Open from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, with this week’s event taking place just 107 miles west in Cromwell, CT.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the chalk at +2000 from DraftKings Sportsbook. The 2022 Masters winner finished just one shot short of his second major of the year at Brookline, missing a putt on 18 that could have put him in a tie with eventual winner Matt Fitzpatrick. Scheffler is level after the first 18 holes with Rory McIlroy (+2000), who took home the Canadian Open two weeks ago, and was T5 last week at The Country Club.

One player that won’t be making the trips is Brooks Koepka, who pulled out of the Travelers late Tuesday night as he’s heading to the LIV Golf Tour event in Portland next Friday. Players that participate in the LIV events are subsequently barred from the PGA Tour, so we will have seen the last of the four-time major winner on TOUR for quite awhile.

2022 Travelers Championship first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2022 Travelers Championship First Round Leader Odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Scottie Scheffler +2000
Rory McIlroy +2000
Patrick Cantlay +2500
Sam Burns +2800
Jordan Spieth +3000
Xander Schauffele +3000
Sungjae Im +3500
Seamus Power +3500
Joaquin Niemann +3500
Keegan Bradley +3500
Mito Pereira +3500
Harold Varner III +3500
Brian Harman +4000
Tony Finau +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Aaron Wise +4500
Davis Riley +4500
Marc Leishman +4500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
Cameron Tringale +5000
Keith Mitchell +5000
Brendan Steele +5000
Denny McCarthy +5000
K.H. Lee +6000
Jason Day +6500
Jason Kokrak +6500
Webb Simpson +6500
Maverick McNealy +6500
Mackenzie Hughes +6500
Si Woo Kim +8000
Kevin Kisner +8000
Brendon Todd +8000
Joel Dahmen +8000
Harris English +8000
C.T. Pan +9000
Ryan Palmer +9000
Troy Merritt +9000
Luke List +9000
Charles Howell III +10000
Tom Hoge +10000
Cam Davis +10000
Cameron Champ +10000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Anirban Lahiri +10000
Rickie Fowler +10000
Adam Long +10000
Aaron Rai +10000
J.J. Spaun +10000
Jhonattan Vegas +10000
Doug Ghim +10000
Matthew NeSmith +10000
Emiliano Grillo +10000
Beau Hossler +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Chez Reavie +13000
Dylan Frittelli +13000
Lanto Griffin +14000
David Lipsky +14000
Scott Stallings +14000
Kevin Streelman +14000
Mark Hubbard +14000
Stewart Cink +14000
Austin Smotherman +14000
Russell Knox +14000
Alex Smalley +14000
Andrew Putnam +14000
Nick Hardy +14000
John Huh +14000
Hank Lebioda +14000
Matthew Wolff +14000
Wyndham Clark +14000
Lucas Glover +14000
Chad Ramey +15000
Callum Tarren +15000
Stephan Jaeger +15000
Patton Kizzire +15000
Scott Piercy +15000
Nate Lashley +15000
Adam Schenk +15000
Adam Svensson +15000
Kramer Hickok +15000
Rory Sabbatini +15000
Matthias Schwab +15000
Vince Whaley +15000
Matt Wallace +15000
Zach Johnson +15000
Danny Willett +15000
Christopher Gotterup +18000
Tyler Duncan +18000
Charley Hoffman +18000
Peter Malnati +18000
Carlos Ortiz +18000
Taylor Moore +18000
Brice Garnett +18000
Brian Stuard +18000
Joseph Bramlett +18000
Robert Streb +18000
J.T. Poston +18000
James Hahn +18000
Garrick Higgo +18000
Doc Redman +18000
Martin Laird +18000
Danny Lee +18000
William McGirt +20000
Lee Hodges +20000
Trey Mullinax +20000
Kevin Tway +20000
Luke Donald +20000
Kelly Kraft +20000
Sam Ryder +20000
Brandt Snedeker +20000
Ben Kohles +20000
Justin Lower +20000
Austin Cook +20000
Brandon Wu +20000
Bill Haas +20000
Andrew Novak +20000
Patrick Flavin +20000
Michael Gligic +20000
Conrad Shindler +20000
Bo Hoag +20000
Ben Silverman +20000
Jim Herman +20000
Satoshi Kodaira +20000
Jared Wolfe +20000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +20000
Roger Sloan +20000
Harry Higgs +20000
Hayden Buckley +20000
Henrik Norlander +20000
Greyson Sigg +20000
Dylan Wu +20000
David Skinns +20000
Brett Drewitt +20000
Chesson Hadley +25000
Sung Kang +25000
Seth Reeves +25000
Brandon Hagy +25000
Nick Watney +25000
Scott Gutschewski +25000
Ryan Brehm +25000
Jonas Blixt +25000
Andrew Landry +25000
Adam D'Amario +25000
Richy Werenski +25000
Paul Barjon +25000
Morgan Hoffmann +25000
J.J. Henry +25000
Max McGreevy +25000
Martin Trainer +25000
Dawie Van Der Walt +25000
Joshua Creel +25000
Curtis Thompson +25000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation