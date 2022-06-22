Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Wednesday, June 22

Wednesday is loaded with a ton of Major League Baseball games, with 14 total contests on the schedule. That means just two teams around the league have a day off with the other 28 in action from the early afternoon until deep into the night. With all those different matchups there are several potential opportunities for DFS players to set the perfect lineup.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Wednesday, June 22.

Aaron Judge ($6,200)

Anthony Rizzo ($5,500)

Gleyber Torres ($4,100)

Aaron Hicks ($2,700)

Torres and Hicks are basically in there to keep this stack affordable. Judge is Judge, we all know what he’s capable of at this point and that’s why his salary is so high. But Rizzo is an interesting case. He’s been on absolute fire recently, hitting four home runs over his last six games and is the only member of the Yankees to have a home run off Rays projected starter Shane Baz.

Rafael Devers ($6,000)

Trevor Story ($5,000)

Xander Bogaerts ($4,800)

Alex Verdugo ($3,400)



The Sox have been really hot recently, winning 15 of their last 20 games and are creeping back into contention for a Wild Card spot if they keep playing as they have been. The offense has been on fire, scoring an average of over five runs per game over their last 10. Devers and Story have a combined six home runs and 19 RBIs over that span. Tigers starter Tarik Skubal has struggled recently too, earning two straight losses and giving up nine earned runs in his last nine innings pitched.



Cedric Mullens ($4,600)

Austin Hays ($4,100)

Ryan Mountcastle ($3,800)

Anthony Santander ($3,700)



This might seem like an odd one considering the two other options above it, but it’s all about the matchup here. The Nats have been putrid in recent weeks, winning just two of their last 10 games. Projected starter Patrick Corbin has an ERA that’s creeping up toward 7.00 and he’s given up two home runs in each of his last outings, including his most recent appearance when he tossed just 3.1 frames in a loss.

The O’s aren’t a powerhouse by any means, but Baltimore has played decently in recent weeks, winning six of their last 10 games, including three of their last five. Over that span the group is averaging nearly five runs per game too, so the bats are going at a nice clip at the moment.