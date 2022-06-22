Best MLB bets to consider for Wednesday, June 22

Every team is scheduled to take the field on Wednesday, June 22 with a solid mix of day and night games with a ton of money-making opportunities across the betting board. The Tampa Bay Rays will look to win their home series with the New York Yankees, and the Houston Astros will look to complete a two-game sweep of the New York Mets. The largest run total of the day on DraftKings Sportsbook is set at 9.5 in the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, June 22

Cubs Moneyline (-110)

The Chicago Cubs snapped a 10-game losing streak over the weekend by winning consecutive games over Atlanta Braves, who went into the series on a 14-game winning streak. Chicago lost three games since then, but the Cubs have some value in this spot against Pittsburgh Pirates starter Jerad Eickhoff, who will make his season debut, filling in for Zach Thompson. Meanwhile, the Cubs will roll with Keegan Thompson, who has thrown the ball well this season with a 3.27 ERA over 15 appearances and seven starts.

Reds +1.5 (-125)

Cincinnati has solid value considering who it will have on the mound against the Dodgers as the Reds look to end a five-game losing skid. Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo will enter with a 3.33 ERA over eight starts and has a sub-4 era in five of his six MLB season, so there’s a significant sample size of major league success. Los Angeles is hanging on to the top spot of the NL West with Tyler Anderson on the hill, coming in with a 2.82 ERA. Still, the Reds should keep this one within a run.

Yankees-Rays Over 7 runs (-120)

This is the lowest run total of the night, and there’s a lot to like about the over. This matchup features a Yankees offense that scores 5.1 runs per game, which ranks No. 1 in all of baseball, and they’re getting a matchup with Shane Baz, who is making his sixth MLB start. New York should do a lot of the work in getting this number over 7 runs.

Adam Wainwright Over 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher will go into Wednesday night’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers with a 6.8 K/9, which is quite low, but he reached 5 strikeouts in both of his last two starts. The Brewers strike out 8.8 times per game, which is the seventh-most in all of baseball.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.