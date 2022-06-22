MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Wednesday, June 22

Wednesday is full of solid baseball games across the board, starting in the early afternoon and stretching well into the night. For DFS players, there’s a big slate of games starting just after 7 p.m. EST that has plenty of elite talent to pick up on your roster for the night.

Here’s a look at the top pitchers and hitters available to DFS players tonight, as well as a value pick at the plate and on the mound.

Top Pitchers

Carlos Rodon, San Francisco Giants vs. ATL ($10,200) — Rodon is the pitcher with the highest salary in this slate of games and it’s not really shocking. In his last outing, he tossed eight innings, struck out eight and allowed just two hits and no runs. On the year he’s only given up 23 earned runs in over 70 innings pitched. He’s averaging 21.1 fantasy points per game this season.

Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins vs. CLE ($8,900) — Gray hasn’t pitched a ton this season, with just eight starts under his belt. But when he has been on the hill, he’s been really good. The former Reds hurler has allowed just nine earned runs in close to 40 innings pitched this season for Minnesota. He gave up no hits in five innings during his last outing against the Mariners.

Top Hitters

Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees vs. TBR ($5,500) — Rizzo has had a resurgence in recent games, hitting four bombs in his last six contests. He also has one home run in one plate appearance against Rays projected starter Shane Baz, so this looks like a great option.

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins vs. CLE ($6,100) — Buxton’s numbers for the season are solid, but he’s really been on a tear recently. He has 19 home runs on the year, with six of them coming in just the last 10 games. He also has nine RBIs and is averaging nearly 12 fantasy points per game in that span.

Value Pitcher

Michael Wacha, Boston Red Sox vs. DET ($6,800) — Wacha has probably been the most consistent pitcher for the Sox this season and he’s going up against a Tigers team that is reeling right now, winning just two of their last 10 games, including two straight losses to this Red Sox club. Wacha has an ERA just over 2.00 on the season and gave up just two hits when he faced the Tigers earlier this season.

Value Hitter

Andrew McCutchen, Milwaukee Brewers vs. STL ($4,000) — Cutch has had a middling season so far, nothing great but certainly not bad for the aging superstar. But in his last 10 games or so he’s been playing extremely well. Over that span, he’s been hitting .324 and is averaging close to 10 fantasy points per game.