Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, June 22

All 30 teams will be in action throughout the day on Wednesday, June 22 after a busy day yesterday in a few games that featured a ton of runs. The San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 12-10, the Miami Marlins broke a tie in the eighth inning for a 9-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies and the Kansas City Royals knocked off the Los Angeles Angels 12-11 in 11 innings.

Below is a look at some of the top player props to consider on Wednesday. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, June 22

Adam Wainwright Over 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

The St. Louis Cardinals struck out 12 batters over his last two starts, and there is a good chance he reaches 5 K’s against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night. Wainwright’s K/9 is not great at 6.8, but Milwaukee strikes out 8.8 times per game, which is the seventh most in the MLB.

Cavan Biggio, Over 0.5 hits (-115)

The Toronto Blue Jays third baseman is not having a very good season at the plate with a .200 batting average in 80 at-bats, but he has done well in this series. Biggio hit 3-for-5 in the last two games going into Wednesday afternoon’s game with the Chicago White Sox. Chicago will start Lucas Giolito, who has a 4.78 ERA over 11 starts and gave up an average of 7.3 hits over his last four outings.

Rafael Devers Over 1.5 total bases (+115)

The Boston Red Sox third baseman has done a great job securing extra-base hits this season as he goes into Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers with the seventh-highest slugging percentage at .599. Devers has the second-highest number of doubles with 24 on the season.

