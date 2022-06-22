How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on June 22

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee.

This will be the go-home show for Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view and we’ll see the card fully rounded out on tonight’s episode. We’ve seen numerous New Japan Pro Wrestling stars make surprise appearances on Dynamite in the last few weeks and we’re bound to get more tonight.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, June 22nd

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

We’re just four days away from the main event of Forbidden Door where Jon Moxley will battle Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World Championship. Mox exchanged strong words with the New Japan legend during last week’s show, saying that he’ll be calling him “ace” by the time their match ends. Tonight, the two will team up to battle Chris Jericho and Lance Hoyt in tag team action.

Orange Cassidy returned from injury last week to challenge IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay. Ahead of their title match, Cassidy will team up with Roppongi Vice to battle Ospreay’s United Empire stable in a trios match on tonight’s show.

Also announced, Malakai Black will face Penta Oscuro in a qualifier match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship match at Forbidden Door. The winner will join Pac, Miro, and a representative from New Japan in the four-way encounter.