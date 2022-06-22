New York Red Bulls v. New York City FC: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup continues this week as the final eight teams will get underway in their respective quarterfinal matchups. The four matches in this round will feature six MLS teams with two lower-division teams still fighting their way toward the championship. Wednesday night in Harrison, New Jersey will feature two bitter MLS rivals as the New York Red Bulls will take on the defending MLS champions New York City FC.

The match is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, June 22. There will be no television broadcast, but you can catch all the action via Livestream on ESPN+. Let’s take a look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York Red Bulls v. New York City FC

Date: Wednesday, June 22

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: N/A

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Red Bulls +160, Draw +240, NYCFC +155

Pick: Draw after regulation +240

This will be the first meeting of the year between these two rivals, as they won’t meet in MLS play until July 17. Last season, the Red Bulls had NYCFC’s number during the regular season, notching two straight 1-0 wins while the third meeting ended in a 1-1 draw. Of course, NYCFC got the last laugh as they navigated their way through the playoffs and earned their first-ever MLS Cup trophy by defeating the Portland Timbers in a penalty shootout.

Both teams are flying high in MLS play, as NYCFC sits on top of the Eastern Conference with 27 points, while the Red Bulls are hot on their trail in second place with 26 points.

The Red Bulls have already taken out two MLS sides in Open Cup play, defeating DC United 3-0 in the Round of 32, while they took out expansion side Charlotte FC 3-1 in the Round of 16. Those matches came after a 2-1 win over USL Championship side Hartford Athletic in the third round, thanks to goals from Lewis Morgan and Aaron Long in the first half.

NYCFC got a third-round bye thanks to finishing in the top four in the Eastern Conference last season, and entered in the Round of 32 with a 3-1 win over MLS Next Pro side Rochester New York FC. They followed that up by edging out Bruce Arena’s New England Revolution in the Round of 16 with a 1-0 win, thanks to a goal in extra time from Santiago Rodriguez.

Although the Red Bulls hold the advantage over NYCFC in their head-to-head history, either team could come out on top in this game as they’ve both been playing some solid soccer. I’d expect this game to be a low-scoring affair, and if it doesn’t come down to a penalty shootout, it’ll likely be a one-goal win in extra time. Expect these two to battle it out to a draw in the first 90 minutes, though the Red Bulls should benefit from home field advantage in extra time.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.