The 2022 NBA Draft is upon us, just one week removed from the Golden State Warriors winning the NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics in Game 6. The draft is set to get underway on Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET, and will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It’s the first time the draft is back to its normal schedule since the COVID-19 pandemic, as the 2020 draft was held in November via conference call, while the 2021 draft was held a month late in July.

Where is the 2022 NBA Draft?

Date: Thursday, June 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center

TV info: ESPN, ABC (first round)

Tickets are available to attend the draft in person at Barclays Center as Brooklyn welcomes the league to the first big event of the 2022 offseason.

The Orlando Magic will get the action started with the first overall pick, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder (2), Houston Rockets (3), Sacramento Kings (4), and the Detroit Pistons rounding out the first five picks. There will be a total of 58 picks on the night, down from the usual 60 as both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat each lost a second-round pick due to violating league rules.

Auburn F Jabari Smith and Gonzaga C Chet Holmgren are projected to go as the first two picks, though the projected first overall pick varies depending on which mock drafts you’re looking at.

The first round of the 2022 NBA Draft will be televised on both ESPN and ABC, while the second round will only be available on ESPN. If you’re looking for a livestream option, it will be available on WatchESPN as well as other live TV streaming services like fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV with a paid subscription.