Brayden Point doubtful for Game 4 in Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning hit back against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 with a 6-2 victory on home ice, cutting their Stanley Cup Final deficit to 2-1. The Lightning were able to get this win without star center Brayden Point, who missed the contest after playing in the first two games.

According to head coach Jon Cooper, Point is doubtful for Game 4 with the same lower body injury he suffered at the end of the series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He did miss the next two series before playing in Games 1 and 2. He only took the ice for 16-18 minutes in each game, so the Lightning were clearly trying to ease him in after missing two series.

If Point can’t go, look for the Lightning to keep their line rotation from Game 3 intact. Riley Nash could see extended ice time behind Anthony Cirelli and Steven Stamkos.