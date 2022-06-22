Nazem Kadri questionable for Game 4 in Stanley Cup Final

The Colorado Avalanche could be getting a huge part of their offense back in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Head coach Jared Bednar said he expects Nazem Kadri, who skated with the team ahead of Game 3 before ultimately sitting out, to “be an option” at some point in this series. That point could come Wednesday in Game 4, with the Lightning looking to even the series while the Avs try to take a 3-1 lead back home for Game 5.

Kadri suffered a thumb injury in Game 3 of the conference final against the Edmonton Oilers after a hit from Evander Kane. He reportedly underwent surgery for the issue, but looks to be close to coming back.

The center played 71 games for the team this season, scoring 28 goals and recording 59 assists. His 87 points rank third on the team behind Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon.