Nikita Kucherov likely to be available for Game 4 in Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning got some good news on the injury front regarding star right winger Nikita Kucherov. According to head coach Jon Cooper, Kucherov is likely to play in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final as the Lightning attempt to level the series with the Colorado Avalanche.

Kucherov played just under 18 minutes in Game 3 before leaving after taking an awkward hip check and falling to the ice. He was brilliant in the contest, recording two assists in a 6-2 win.

In the event Kucherov cannot play in Game 4, look for the Lightning to lean more on Alex Killorn and Ondrej Palat, even though both are left wingers. Veteran Corey Perry is also available as a natural right winger. Look for all three to get heavy minutes in a crucial contest regardless of Kucherov’s status, but especially so if the star right winger has a setback and cannot play.