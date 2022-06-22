Nick Paul questionable for Game 4 in Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning don’t have an official designation for left winger Nick Paul for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche, but we’ll deem him as questionable based on the reports from practice.

Paul left the ice in the first period of Tampa Bay’s Game 3 victory after taking a hit and falling awkwardly. He did return to the contest and score a goal in the team’s 6-2 win, but eventually went off the ice again. He appeared to be in some discomfort when going through the team’s practice according to multiple reports, but doesn’t carry an official tag from the team. The real question seems to be how much time he’ll see on the ice. If he’s at less than 100%, the Lightning will likely cap his minutes.

Tampa has an excess of talent at the left wing position, so Paul being out might not have a big impact on the Lightning’s gameplan.