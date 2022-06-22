 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Andre Burakovsky OUT for Game 4 in Stanley Cup Final

Here’s the latest news about Avalanche LW Andre Burakovsky ahead of Game 4.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Two
Andre Burakovsky of the Colorado Avalanche reacts after scoring a goal during the first period in Game Two of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on June 18, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche look to bounce back from a 6-2 defeat in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday when they take the ice in Game 4. The Avalanche will be without left winger Andre Burakovsky, who remained in Colorado to get treatment for an upper body injury he suffered in Game 2.

Burakovsky was the hero for Colorado in Game 1 with the overtime winner to give his side a 1-0 lead in the series. He also scored in the 7-0 rout of the Lightning in Game 2. Burakovsky could potentially return in Game 5 per head coach Jared Bednar.

Look for the Avs to lean on Gabriel Landeskog, Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher at the position in Game 4. All three played big minutes in Game 3 and will look to be more productive as the Avs try to set up a scenario to close out this series at home in Game 5.

