Andre Burakovsky OUT for Game 4 in Stanley Cup Final

The Colorado Avalanche look to bounce back from a 6-2 defeat in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday when they take the ice in Game 4. The Avalanche will be without left winger Andre Burakovsky, who remained in Colorado to get treatment for an upper body injury he suffered in Game 2.

Burakovsky was the hero for Colorado in Game 1 with the overtime winner to give his side a 1-0 lead in the series. He also scored in the 7-0 rout of the Lightning in Game 2. Burakovsky could potentially return in Game 5 per head coach Jared Bednar.

Look for the Avs to lean on Gabriel Landeskog, Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher at the position in Game 4. All three played big minutes in Game 3 and will look to be more productive as the Avs try to set up a scenario to close out this series at home in Game 5.