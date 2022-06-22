How to watch Avalanche vs. Lightning in Game 4 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The Lightning picked up a 6-2 win in Game 3 on Monday night to make it a 2-1 Colorado lead. Tampa Bay will have another chance to overcome a deficit to tie things up.

The Lightning were able to win four in a row after dropping two games against the Rangers last round. The Rangers aren’t the Avalanche. Tampa Bay is dealing with injuries to multiple stars now. Brayden Point is doubtful for Game 4 and RW Nikita Kucherov is expected to play after being injured in Game 3. The Lightning will need another big performance from Andrei Vasilevskiy to help even the series.

The Avalanche are expected to be without forward Andre Burakovsky for Game 4. Nazem Kadri has a shot at returning but it seems unlikely. So Colorado will be down two key forwards. Winning the first two games was huge for the Avs. Darcy Kuemper will need to show up against Tampa Bay in Game 4.

Avalanche vs. Lightning live stream

Date: Wednesday, June 22

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll either need a cable login with access to watch ESPN or a subscription to ESPN+. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can sign up for a monthly subscription to ESPN+ for $6.99 or pay $69.99 for a full year of access.