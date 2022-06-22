Picks, predictions for Avalanche vs. Lightning in Game 4 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning will be held Wednesday at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa, Florida. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. ABC and ESPN+ will be handling the broadcast and live stream. Colorado has a 2-1 series lead after Tampa Bay earned a 6-2 win in Game 3 on Monday.

Avalanche vs. Lightning: Game 4 predictions (odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Puck line: Avalanche -1.5 (+220), Lightning +1.5 (-260)

Goal total: Under 5.5 (+105); Over 5.5 (-125)

Moneyline odds: Avalanche (-105); Lightning (-115)

Over/Under pick: Over 5.5

Moneyline/Puck line pick: Lightning (-115)

The feeling out process of this series is over and I expect the remainder of the series to be played much tighter and hopefully with less penalties. The Lightning may have found some advantages during even-strength play and were rewarded for getting pressure on Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper. Despite only scoring on the power play, Colorado had moments where it put a ton of pressure on the Lightning defense. Both sides still have things to tighten up, but I think the Lightning will survive with a 4-3 win.

