Player prop bets to consider for Avalanche vs. Lightning in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning will play in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 22. The game will be held at Amalie Arena with and expected puck drop at 8:15 p.m. ET. Colorado has a 2-1 series lead after Tampa Bay earned a 6-2 win in Game 3 on Monday.

The Lightning are a slight favorite at -115. Colorado is betting at -105.

Avalanche vs. Lightning Game 4: Player props

(all odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Nikita Kucherov, Over 0.5 Power Play Points (+105)

The Avalanche took some runs late in Game 3 against Kucherov and I think he could respond with a big game. He was much more aggressive around the puck in Game 3 and it led to a couple of assists, including a dynamite play to set up Steven Stamkos.

"SCORE. STAMKOS. WHAT A PASS FROM KUCHEROV" #COLvsTBL



Stammer stretches the lead back to two, from the call of @DaveMishkin and @PhilEspo7



: https://t.co/JaUzaTshKr, @WFLANews or Lightning Radio Network pic.twitter.com/X0igmNhCJs — Lightning Radio (@BoltsRadio) June 21, 2022

The Lightning are a better team when Kucherov is making magic happen and I think he’ll be fired up after Colorado’s antics at the end of Game 3.

Gabriel Landeskog, Anytime Goal (+160)

This is a case of sticking with the hot hand. Landeskog has five goals in his past four games including two in Game 3. It hasn’t been the case of Landeskog doing anything special to get these goals, he’s just been around the net and finding the puck on his stick.

Ross Colton, Anytime Goal (+380)

Colton had a busy time in Game 3. He got an assist on a set up for a goal by Nick Paul and later got into a fight. The South Jersey native hasn’t scored a goal since Game 2 of the second round against the Florida Panthers, but he’s been sniffing around the net and he might get rewarded for it tonight.

