What time does Avalanche vs. Lightning Game 4 in Stanley Cup Final start?

The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The Bolts were able to get back in the series with a 6-2 win in Game 3 on Monday night. Tampa Bay will look to overcome another 2-0 hole in these playoffs.

The Avalanche and Lightning are both dealing with key injuries in the forward groups. Nikita Kucherov is banged up but expected to give it a go. Brayden Point is out again. On the Avs side, Nazem Kadri is working his way back but will likely be out. Andre Burakovsky, same deal, probably not playing in Game 4.

Cale Makar still leads the Conn Smythe race after picking up two assists in the Game 3 loss. The defenseman has 26 points in 17 games this postseason. Kucherov is tied with Makar for points with 26, but in three more contests.

Avalanche vs. Lightning: Stanley Cup Finals Game 4

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Date: Wednesday, June 22

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ subscription

Favorite: Lightning -110, Avalanche -110

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll either need a cable login with access to watch ESPN or a subscription to ESPN+. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can sign up for a monthly subscription to ESPN+ for $6.99 or pay $69.99 for a full year of access.