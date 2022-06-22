Pick on the Moneyline for Giants-Braves for Wednesday

The San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves find themselves as the No. 2 and 3 Wild Card teams in the National League playoff hunt entering Wednesday, respectively. Both will look to veteran starting pitchers to get a win in Atlanta.

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves (-125, 8.5)

The Giants turn to Carlos Rodon, who has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 11 of his 13 starts this season. He’s also posted 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings and given up just four home runs in 73 innings of work.

The Giants bullpen has not been in the best form this season, ranking 18th in bullpen ERA after leading MLB teams in this category last season, but neither team got four innings out of their starting pitcher Tuesday, so both bullpens enter into this game overworked.

Charlie Morton will look to lend length for the Braves, as he enters into Wednesday having completed at least five innings in eight of his last nine starts. But, he’s also surrendered at least three runs in eight of his last 11 starts while giving up 3.5 walks per nine innings, helping lead to his 5.06 season ERA.

The Giants are eighth in the league in runs per game on the road (4.7) and sixth in home runs per game away from home. They also have scored at least four runs in nine of their last 13 road games.

With Morton giving up six home runs in his last six starts, the Giants will keep the hot bats from Tuesday warm and pick up a second straight road win.

The Play: Giants +105

