Who is favored to win Conn Smythe Trophy heading into Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final?

The Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning heads into Game 4 at Amalie Arena on Wednesday, June 22. Colorado has a 2-1 series lead after the Lightning cruised to a 6-2 win in Game 3. ABC and ESPN+ will be handing the broadcast and streaming.

Tampa Bay is a slight -115 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Colorado is betting at -105.

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (-150) remains the overwhelming betting favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy for MVP of the playoffs. Even if the Colorado doesn’t win the Cup, it’s very possible Makar, who won the Norris Trophy for NHL’s best defenseman Tuesday night, will win the Conn Smythe based on his overall body of work.

Every available camera angle of Cale Makar's shorthanded goal. A truly beautiful piece of work. pic.twitter.com/Iogxm2W7tJ — Avalanche Forever (@citchmook) June 20, 2022

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (+380) is the highest Lightning player on the board. Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper (+20000) saw his odds drop after a poor showing in Game 3. Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (+550) and Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen (+900) are both risers that could take the trophy with big games down the stretch. Lightning forward Ondrej Palat (+7500) has been clutch this postseason and is a very interesting long shot.

Conn Smythe odds update: June 22

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.