Brooks Koepka withdraws from Travelers Championship

Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship this week. This comes shortly after the golfer announced that he was leaving the PGA TOUR to join the LIV Golf Tour. Koepka is being replaced by Mark Hubbard at the Travelers.

Koepka is just one of many high-profile golfers to leave the PGA TOUR to join LIV Golf. Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Abraham Ancer, Patrick Reed, Kevin Na and Phil Mickelson are among others to make the switch. Koepka’s brother, Chase, is also with the LIV Golf Tour.

Koepka is a four-time major champion, having won the U.S. Open twice — in 2017 and 2018. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are co-favorites to win the Travelers at +800 on DraftKings Sportsbook.