Justin Thomas withdraws from Travelers Championship

Here’s the latest on Justin Thomas withdrawing from the Travelers Championship.

By Chinmay Vaidya
122nd U.S. Open Championship - Final Round
Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts.
Justin Thomas has officially withdrawn from the Travelers Championship, per the PGA TOUR communications team. Thomas is the second notable withdrawal in just over 24 hours, with Brooks Koepka also departing the event. However, Thomas’ withdrawal is due to back soreness, while Koepka is leaving due to a conflict of interest after he joined LIV Tour.

Thomas was +1000 to win the event on DraftKings Sportsbook. That now opens up opportunities for Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele to move up in the odds table. Thomas was behind Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy to win the event, per the latest odds. Scheffler and McIlroy are co-favorites to win at +800.

Thomas is coming off a PGA Championship win this season, so this is a tough result for him. He’ll look to get back to full health in time for the John Deere Classic, which takes place in Illinois in the Quad Cities.

