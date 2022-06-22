Justin Thomas withdraws from Travelers Championship

Justin Thomas has officially withdrawn from the Travelers Championship, per the PGA TOUR communications team. Thomas is the second notable withdrawal in just over 24 hours, with Brooks Koepka also departing the event. However, Thomas’ withdrawal is due to back soreness, while Koepka is leaving due to a conflict of interest after he joined LIV Tour.

Justin Thomas is a WD from the Travelers Championship and replaced in the field by Satoshi Kodaira. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 22, 2022

Thomas was +1000 to win the event on DraftKings Sportsbook. That now opens up opportunities for Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele to move up in the odds table. Thomas was behind Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy to win the event, per the latest odds. Scheffler and McIlroy are co-favorites to win at +800.

Thomas is coming off a PGA Championship win this season, so this is a tough result for him. He’ll look to get back to full health in time for the John Deere Classic, which takes place in Illinois in the Quad Cities.