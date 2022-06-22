Who is in the 2022 College World Series Finals?

Division I college baseball started with 299 teams, 64 made the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament, and eight reached the College World Series in Omaha.

And the last two remaining will play a best-of-three series to determine the national champion as the 2022 College World Series Finals start on Saturday, June 25th at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The CWS is a double-elimination tournament with two brackets played out over the first seven days in Omaha. Once the winners of those two brackets emerge they’ll play each other over a weekend series, just like in the super regional round that teams play on campus before reaching the College World Series.

The home team will be the better-seeded team in Game 1, with the lesser-seed batting last in Game 2. If it reaches Game 3, a coin flip will determine which team will get last ups in what will be the final game of the 2022 college baseball season.

As the two teams in the CWS Finals emerge, we’ll add them below:

No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners

College World Series Finals

Game 1: Saturday, June 25, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: Sunday, June 26, 3:00 p.m. ET

Game 3*: Monday, June 27, 7:00 p.m. ET

* if necessary