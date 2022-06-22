 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full field for 2022 LIV Golf Portland tournament

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the first LIV Golf event in the United States, starting on June 30th.

By Collin Sherwin
Brooks Koepka addresses the media during a press conference for the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The defections from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour continue, with several new players joining the nascent league beginning with their first US-based event at Pumpkin Ridge outside Portland, Oregon from June 30-July 2.

Mortal frenemies and former major winners Brooks Koepka (No. 19 in Official World Golf Rankings) and Bryson DeChambeau (No. 30) are the two headline stars that have defected to LIV, and with that choice comes an inability to compete on the PGA Tour anytime in the near future. Mexico’s Abraham Ancer (No. 20) also joins the league, and the rumors of Rickie Fowler’s (No. 142) eventual inclusion continue to abound.

Brooks joins his brother Chase Koepka, a former collegiate golfer at South Florida and Korn Ferry Tour member who also played the first LIV event in London. Chase finished T32 in the 48-player field and picked up a check worth just shy of $150,000, about 40% of his career earnings to date as a pro golfer for just three days work.

With three spots in the field yet to be determined, don’t be surprised to see a few more marquee names choosing the cash of the LIV Tour. Generally with a very large signing bonus included.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Portland, teeing off Thursday, June 30.

2022 LIV Golf Portland field

Abraham Ancer
Adrian Otaegui
Bernd Wiesberger
Blake Windred
Branden Grace
Brooks Koepka
Bryson Dechambeau
Charl Schwartzel
Chase Koepka
Dustin Johnson
Graeme Mcdowell
Hennie Du Plessis
Hideto Tanihara
Hudson Swafford
Ian Poulter
Ian Snyman
Itthipat Buranatanyarat
James Piot
Jediah Morgan
Jinichiro Kozuma
Justin Harding
Kevin Na
Laurie Canter
Lee Westwood
Louis Oosthuizen
Martin Kaymer
Matt Jones
Pat Perez
Patrick Reed
Peter Uihlein
Phachara Khongwatmai
Phil Mickelson
Richard Bland
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Sadom Kaewkanjana
Sam Horsfield
Scott Vincent
Sergio Garcia
Shaun Norris
Sihwan Kim
Talor Gooch
Travis Smyth
Turk Pettit
Wade Ormsby
Yuki Inamori
TBA
TBA
TBA

