Full field for 2022 LIV Golf Portland tournament

The defections from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour continue, with several new players joining the nascent league beginning with their first US-based event at Pumpkin Ridge outside Portland, Oregon from June 30-July 2.

Mortal frenemies and former major winners Brooks Koepka (No. 19 in Official World Golf Rankings) and Bryson DeChambeau (No. 30) are the two headline stars that have defected to LIV, and with that choice comes an inability to compete on the PGA Tour anytime in the near future. Mexico’s Abraham Ancer (No. 20) also joins the league, and the rumors of Rickie Fowler’s (No. 142) eventual inclusion continue to abound.

Brooks joins his brother Chase Koepka, a former collegiate golfer at South Florida and Korn Ferry Tour member who also played the first LIV event in London. Chase finished T32 in the 48-player field and picked up a check worth just shy of $150,000, about 40% of his career earnings to date as a pro golfer for just three days work.

With three spots in the field yet to be determined, don’t be surprised to see a few more marquee names choosing the cash of the LIV Tour. Generally with a very large signing bonus included.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Portland, teeing off Thursday, June 30.

2022 LIV Golf Portland field