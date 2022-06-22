Arsenal looking to add Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha in transfer market

Arsenal is in the market for a pair of Brazilian talents as the club is looking to make deals for Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha, per Fabrizio Romano. Jesus has been a target for a long time for the Gunners, but Raphinha has only recently emerged as a real possibility.

Arsenal and Man City, still working on Gabriel Jesus deal. Talks also in progress on player side - takes some time as it’s big deal, with key details now discussed. #AFC



ℹ️ Arsenal are negotiating on both Gabriel and Raphinha deals, with lot of competition on Leeds’ one. https://t.co/UmGp3uCg8E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022

Manchester City don’t want to let Jesus go for a small sum, but the club clearly has an excess of attacking talent with the addition of Erling Haaland. Arsenal is looking to replace Alexandre Lacazette, who went back to Lyon. It’s unlikely the Gunners face too much competition on this front, as Jesus has wanted to stay in the Premier League. PSG and Tottenham are also contenders for Jesus.

There’s going to be much more of a fight for Raphinha, as Leeds United are setting a price point well north of €70 million. Barcelona had already agreed to personal terms with Raphinha per Romano, but Leeds is not willing to let him go without fair compensation.