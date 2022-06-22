 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Pistons trade Jerami Grant to Trail Blazers for future pick

Detroit will offload the former All-Star on Portland for a 2025 first-round pick.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Jerami Grant #9 of the Detroit Pistons looks on before the game against the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena on March 25, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired SF Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons for a 2025 first-round pick, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The pick is protected from slots 1-4 according to Wojnarowski. The Pistons are also using a trade exception and now have $43 million in salary cap space.

This is insanely low compensation for Grant, who has proven himself to be a capable two-way wing player. He might not be highly valued on a team in the lottery, but he’s shown he can contribute on contending units. The Trail Blazers don’t really fit that description right now, but this is an insane value play.

The Bucks are expected to be contenders for the next decade with their core, so this pick is likely going to be in the high 20s when it conveys. That’s not nearly enough value for Grant, who the Pistons could’ve dealt for multiple picks and a young prospect back during the deadline.

