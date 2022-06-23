How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft on TV and via live online stream

The 2020 NBA Draft is finally upon us. All of the mock drafts and speculation can now end. The Orlando Magic have the first pick, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, and the Detroit Pistons to round out the top five selections.

How to watch 2022 NBA Draft

Date: Thursday, June 23

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV info/live stream: ESPN, ABC (first round only)

If you aren’t around a TV, you can stream the draft with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Most experts believe the first player selected will be either forward Jabari Smith or forward Chet Holmgren. After those two, the best prospects are forwards Palo Banchero, and Keegan Murray. In that mix as well are guards Shaedon Sharpe and Jaden Ivey. Let’s see how it all plays out in the 2022 NBA Draft.