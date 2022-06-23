The 2022 NBA Draft is set to take place Thursday, June 23. After a few months of build-up and anticipation, fans finally get to see the next player their franchise adds to help build towards a championship.

The draft is a two-round event with 58 picks, 30 in first and 28 in the second. The Bucks and Heat have forfeited second-round picks. The Orlando Magic won the draft lottery, giving them the No. 1 pick and their choice of top prospects. Most experts believe that they will select either Jabari Smith or Chet Holmgren. After the Magic make their selection, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, and Detroit Pistons will round out the top five.

What time is the 2022 NBA Draft?

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV info: ESPN, ABC (first round only)

If you aren’t around a TV, you can stream the draft with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.