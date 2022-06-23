What is the 2022 NBA Draft order?

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Here’s a look at the full draft order for the first and second round as it stands heading into the event. This is subject to change with trades either before or during the draft.
NBA Draft 2022 picks order
|Draft Pick
|Team
|Draft Pick
|Team
|1
|Orlando Magic
|2
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|3
|Houston Rockets
|4
|Sacramento Kings
|5
|Detroit Pistons
|6
|Indiana Pacers
|7
|Portland Trail Blazers
|8
|New Orleans Pelicans
|9
|San Antonio Spurs
|10
|Washington Wizards
|11
|New York Knicks
|12
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|13
|Charlotte Hornets
|14
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|15
|Charlotte Hornets
|16
|Atlanta Hawks
|17
|Houston Rockets
|18
|Chicago Bulls
|19
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|20
|San Antonio Spurs
|21
|Denver Nuggets
|22
|Memphis Grizzlies
|23
|Philadelphia 76ers
|24
|Milwaukee Bucks
|25
|San Antonio Spurs
|26
|Houston Rockets
|27
|Miami Heat
|28
|Golden State Warriors
|29
|Memphis Grizzlies
|30
|Denver Nuggets
|31
|Indiana Pacers
|32
|Orlando Magic
|33
|Toronto Raptors
|34
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|35
|Orlando Magic
|36
|Detroit Pistons
|37
|Sacramento Kings
|38
|San Antonio Spurs
|39
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|40
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|41
|New Orleans Pelicans
|42
|New York Knicks
|43
|Los Angeles Clippers
|44
|Atlanta Hawks
|45
|Charlotte Hornets
|46
|Portland Trail Blazers
|47
|Memphis Grizzlies
|48
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|49
|Sacramento Kings
|50
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|51
|Golden State Warriors
|52
|New Orleans Pelicans
|53
|Boston Celtics
|54
|FORFEITED PICK
|55
|FORFEITED PICK
|56
|Washington Wizards
|57
|Golden State Warriors
|58
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|59
|Portland Trail Blazers
|60
|Indiana Pacers
The Orlando Magic hold the first overall pick and will likely be debating between Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero for the spot. Those three are the consensus top prospects in this class, and the Magic could use any of them. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons round out the top five picks.
The San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets each have three picks in the first round, which means they can potentially make big moves during the draft. The Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers headline a list of eight teams without a first-round selection.