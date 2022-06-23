 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What is the 2022 NBA Draft order?

Here’s the full order for the 2022 NBA Draft.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Draft Combine
Team Erman smiles during the 2022 NBA Draft Combine on May 20, 2022 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Here’s a look at the full draft order for the first and second round as it stands heading into the event. This is subject to change with trades either before or during the draft.

NBA Draft 2022 picks order

Draft Pick Team
1 Orlando Magic
2 Oklahoma City Thunder
3 Houston Rockets
4 Sacramento Kings
5 Detroit Pistons
6 Indiana Pacers
7 Portland Trail Blazers
8 New Orleans Pelicans
9 San Antonio Spurs
10 Washington Wizards
11 New York Knicks
12 Oklahoma City Thunder
13 Charlotte Hornets
14 Cleveland Cavaliers
15 Charlotte Hornets
16 Atlanta Hawks
17 Houston Rockets
18 Chicago Bulls
19 Minnesota Timberwolves
20 San Antonio Spurs
21 Denver Nuggets
22 Memphis Grizzlies
23 Philadelphia 76ers
24 Milwaukee Bucks
25 San Antonio Spurs
26 Houston Rockets
27 Miami Heat
28 Golden State Warriors
29 Memphis Grizzlies
30 Denver Nuggets
31 Indiana Pacers
32 Orlando Magic
33 Toronto Raptors
34 Oklahoma City Thunder
35 Orlando Magic
36 Detroit Pistons
37 Sacramento Kings
38 San Antonio Spurs
39 Cleveland Cavaliers
40 Minnesota Timberwolves
41 New Orleans Pelicans
42 New York Knicks
43 Los Angeles Clippers
44 Atlanta Hawks
45 Charlotte Hornets
46 Portland Trail Blazers
47 Memphis Grizzlies
48 Minnesota Timberwolves
49 Sacramento Kings
50 Minnesota Timberwolves
51 Golden State Warriors
52 New Orleans Pelicans
53 Boston Celtics
54 FORFEITED PICK
55 FORFEITED PICK
56 Washington Wizards
57 Golden State Warriors
58 Cleveland Cavaliers
59 Portland Trail Blazers
60 Indiana Pacers

The Orlando Magic hold the first overall pick and will likely be debating between Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero for the spot. Those three are the consensus top prospects in this class, and the Magic could use any of them. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons round out the top five picks.

The San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets each have three picks in the first round, which means they can potentially make big moves during the draft. The Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers headline a list of eight teams without a first-round selection.

