What is the 2022 NBA Draft order?

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Here’s a look at the full draft order for the first and second round as it stands heading into the event. This is subject to change with trades either before or during the draft.

NBA Draft 2022 picks order Draft Pick Team Draft Pick Team 1 Orlando Magic 2 Oklahoma City Thunder 3 Houston Rockets 4 Sacramento Kings 5 Detroit Pistons 6 Indiana Pacers 7 Portland Trail Blazers 8 New Orleans Pelicans 9 San Antonio Spurs 10 Washington Wizards 11 New York Knicks 12 Oklahoma City Thunder 13 Charlotte Hornets 14 Cleveland Cavaliers 15 Charlotte Hornets 16 Atlanta Hawks 17 Houston Rockets 18 Chicago Bulls 19 Minnesota Timberwolves 20 San Antonio Spurs 21 Denver Nuggets 22 Memphis Grizzlies 23 Philadelphia 76ers 24 Milwaukee Bucks 25 San Antonio Spurs 26 Houston Rockets 27 Miami Heat 28 Golden State Warriors 29 Memphis Grizzlies 30 Denver Nuggets 31 Indiana Pacers 32 Orlando Magic 33 Toronto Raptors 34 Oklahoma City Thunder 35 Orlando Magic 36 Detroit Pistons 37 Sacramento Kings 38 San Antonio Spurs 39 Cleveland Cavaliers 40 Minnesota Timberwolves 41 New Orleans Pelicans 42 New York Knicks 43 Los Angeles Clippers 44 Atlanta Hawks 45 Charlotte Hornets 46 Portland Trail Blazers 47 Memphis Grizzlies 48 Minnesota Timberwolves 49 Sacramento Kings 50 Minnesota Timberwolves 51 Golden State Warriors 52 New Orleans Pelicans 53 Boston Celtics 54 FORFEITED PICK 55 FORFEITED PICK 56 Washington Wizards 57 Golden State Warriors 58 Cleveland Cavaliers 59 Portland Trail Blazers 60 Indiana Pacers

The Orlando Magic hold the first overall pick and will likely be debating between Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero for the spot. Those three are the consensus top prospects in this class, and the Magic could use any of them. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons round out the top five picks.

The San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets each have three picks in the first round, which means they can potentially make big moves during the draft. The Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers headline a list of eight teams without a first-round selection.