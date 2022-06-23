When will Liam Hendriks return to White Sox bullpen this season?

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks was experiencing yet another All-Star quality season when he landed on the injured list on June 14 due to a strained right forearm. When will he be available in the ninth inning again? Here is the latest ...

Liam Hendriks injury update

Any injury diagnosis for a pitcher that contains “forearm” is scary. You immediately leap to thoughts of Tommy John surgery or a flexor tendon problem. Fortunately for Hendriks and his fantasy managers, it appears his ailment is rather mild. The Aussie is scheduled to begin playing catch Monday, less than a week since being placed on the IL. He said over the weekend that he is targeting a July 1 return. That might be too optimistic. On the day Hendriks was put on the injured list, manager Tony La Russa said that he expects Hendriks to miss three weeks. So, he may be back on the mound by the end of the first full week of July.

On the whole, Hendriks hasn’t been quite as dominant this season as he was from 2019-21, but he has still been plenty good. Consider that following some bumpy outings to begin this season, Hendriks has posted a 1.47 ERA and a fantastic .377 opponents’ OPS in 18 appearances since April 30.

Hendriks is one of a host of White Sox relievers who have been injured this season. But at least Kendall Graveman is still standing. The former Mariners closer has pitched to a 2.51 ERA in 28.2 innings this season. He hasn’t had a save opportunity since Hendriks hit the IL, but if you’re prospecting for saves, Graveman is the guy to add for the time being. He is available in more than 80% of ESPN fantasy leagues.