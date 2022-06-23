Magic select Paolo Banchero with No. 1 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic head into the 2022 NBA Draft looking to land a franchise-changing talent with the No. 1 overall pick who can also fit well with the existing structure. The Magic have consistently found themselves in the lottery and need to get a player who can propel them to become consistent contenders. There are a lot of needs for this team, but the biggest issue is turning young talent into wins.

Orlando has a lot of potential, but needs to change that into production on the floor. Interior defense and perimeter scoring are always important, and the Magic likely have to find a shooting guard to take Gary Harris’ place with him heading into free agency. Here’s how Orlando’s draft is shaping up, and the fantasy implications of the players the Magic are set to add to their roster.

Magic 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 1: Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

Orlando was looking like it would take Jabari Smith, but eventually went with Banchero as they feel he’s the more complete offensive player. The Duke forward will be tasked with becoming a go-to offensive option in what is a loaded Orlando frontcourt. He’s got all the tools to succeed, but will the environment be right for him from the jump?

Fantasy basketball outlook

The Magic have a deep frontcourt rotation, so Banchero might not get heavy minutes most rookies on bad teams get. He’s a contributor in all phases though, so he should rack up enough fantasy production to merit a roster spot on teams heading into the season.