Rockets select Jabari Smith with No. 3 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Houston Rockets enter the 2022 NBA Draft after a couple of awful seasons, finishing 15th in the Western Conference for the last two consecutive years. With a lottery pick at number three, it should give them a chance to grab a promising young player to help them start contending and return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Still in the middle of a rebuild in the post-James Harden era, the Rockets will need to bolster their defense if they want a shot at climbing the ranks in the standings next season. They had the worst defense in the league last season and will look to utilize their No. 3 pick to get someone who’s a game changer on both ends of the court. The Rockets will need to find a player who can thrive alongside Jalen Green, who had a great season after coming in as the No. 2 overall pick for the Rockets last year. Here’s a look at their draft picks and what fantasy implications they may have in Houston next season.

Rockets 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 3: Jabari Smith, F, Auburn

No. 17 (from Nets):

No. 26 (from Mavericks):

The Rockets have needs along the perimeter and in the frontcourt, so Smith is a great selection here. He’ll have to adjust to the high-volume player that is Jalen Green, but the potential offensively with both players is off the charts if they can work well together.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Smith is going to get minutes right away, and he should get enough volume even with Green taking on a bigger role in his second season. That makes Smith a great late-round fantasy option.