Kings select Keegan Murray with No. 4 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Sacramento Kings head into the 2022 NBA Draft with a plethora of needs as they look to get back into the postseason for the first time since the 2005-06 season. They’ve consistently finished at or near the bottom of the Western Conference for the last 16 consecutive seasons, and will hope to turn that around starting with a game-changing pick in this year’s draft.

The Kings really need some size in their lineup, along with some solid defenders and better shooting on the outside. Domantas Sabonis spends most of his time in the paint, and they could use a versatile big man who can create space for guys like Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox. The Kings were ranked 27th in the league in defensive rating last season and will need to improve on that next season if they want a shot at getting closer to the playoffs. Here’s a look at their picks and what implication that might have in terms of fantasy next season.

Kings 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 4: F Keegan Murray, Iowa

No. 37:

Murray is an NBA-ready player that can help speed up Sacramento’s timeline of snapping their postseason drought. He is a two-way addition that should add a defensive spark for a Kings team that is in desperate need of help on that side of the ball. He’s an elite shooter that can help space the floor which should help De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis run their pick-and-roll much more freely.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Given Murray’s ability to contribute right away there could be a great chance for him to get minutes early on. Sacramento is looking to develop talent but also to snap their postseason drought, and that could translate to impactful minutes from the start. Trading away Buddy Hield and the uncertainty surrounding Harrison Barnes could leave a glaring need at the wing spot, and Murray could take advantage if he shows promise from the start.