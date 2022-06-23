Pistons select Jaden Ivey with No. 5 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons head into the 2022 NBA Draft with two picks overall, with their first one coming at the number five slot. They’ve only made the playoffs twice in the last 13 years, and even then they were swept in the first round both times. Dwane Casey will have some decisions to make as they look to bring in a solid player or two who can help on both ends of the court ahead of next season.

The Pistons are in desperate need of both a guard who can shoot consistently, and a big man who can block shots and catch passes on a regular basis to complement Isaiah Stewart in the front court. With the fifth pick, there are plenty of players in the pool who can fill either one of those roles. Let’s take a look at their draft picks this year and what that might mean for their fantasy impact next season.

Pistons 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 5: Jaden Ivey, PG, Purdue

No. 36:

Ivey is a great get for Detroit at No. 5. He’s got a ton of upside at the guard position and can probably play on and off the ball with Cade Cunningham. Ivey just feels built for the NBA. He’ll have more space to drive to the rim and create off the dribble. The Pistons have a nice young core of Cunningham, Ivey and Saddiq Bey heading into the 2022-23 season.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Ivey joining the Pistons creates an intriguing athletic backcourt with Cunningham. After Detroit traded away Jerami Grant it remains to be seen whether an eventual trade for Deandre Ayton is on the horizon. An Ayton and Ivey duo could reap benefits for fantasy players. Regardless, the Pistons are forming an athletic core with plenty of upside and with development a priority for their young players expect Ivey to get a ton of valuable minutes throughout the season.