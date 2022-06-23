Trail Blazers select Shaedon Sharpe with No. 7 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Portland Trail Blazers are gearing up for the 2022 NBA Draft and currently have three total draft selections. They will currently be on the clock for the first time in 2022 with the seventh overall selection. Portland had a season to forget going 27-55 in the 2021-2022 season. They finished fourth in their division for the second time in three years. Injuries derailed their season early and they attempted to jumpstart a rebuild mid-season by making a number of trades.

The Trail Blazers should see instant improvement when Damien Lilliard is fully healthy. If you look at their depth chart of Lilliard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Justice Winslow and Jusuf Nurkic, that isn’t a bad core to build around. They could use a solid shooter at the two to have Simons coming off the bench. Otherwise, they need reliable bench players and when rebuilding should focus on utility more than anything. Let’s take a look at how the Trail Blazer’s draft is shaping up, and what effect it will have in terms of fantasy.

Trail Blazers 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 7: Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

No. 36:

No. 57

Sharpe didn’t play last season with Kentucky, but declared for the draft anyway despite not having any time on the floor in college. However, he’s a solid shooter even though he hasn’t been able to show that on a big enough stage yet. The Trail Blazers are in need of a serious rebuild, and they’ll look to develop Sharpe as they build a team around Damian Lillard going forward.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Again, there’s not much to go off for Sharpe as far as stats, but the fact that the Blazers will have plenty of room to shape and mold him since he didn’t see any time in his lone college season. He reportedly excels and shooting and passing, and he’ll have an excellent mentor in Lillard. I’d expect Sharpe to see plenty of minutes next season as the Blazers look to improve upon their poor results last season.