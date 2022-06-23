Pelicans select Dyson Daniels with No. 8 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The New Orleans Pelicans find themselves in familiar territory with three draft picks in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft. They are currently going to first be on the clock with the eighth overall draft pick. New Orleans had a 36-46 record in the 21-22 season finishing in third place of the Southwest division and they made the playoffs after winning a play-in game. They were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns.

The Pelicans had a lineup consisting of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram Herbert Jones, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas when healthy. They have decent depth, but they could look at adding a two-way small forward in the early part of the draft to give them another playmaker on offense. Their team has the ability to be one of the more physical presences in the NBA and they could look to add to that with their draft picks.

Pelicans 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 8: Dyson Daniels, G, G-League Ignite

No. 41

No. 52

Daniels gives the Pelicans more size and length on the perimeter and at just 19 years old there is still time for him to develop and reach his potential. With established players like McCollum, Ingram and Williamson ahead on the depth chart Daniels gives New Orleans added depth along the wing. Daniels’ passing helps set him apart from his fellow prospects and that skill should only benefit the rest of his teammates.

Fantasy basketball outlook

With McCollum, Ingram, and Williamson already getting minutes ahead of him it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to assume Daniels gets minimal minutes. He should get chances here and there throughout a long regular season and could potentially work himself into a solidified role in the rotation come the end of the year.