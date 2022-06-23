Spurs select Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley in 2022 NBA Draft

The San Antonio Spurs are currently scheduled to hear their name called quite often at the 2022 NBA Draft. They head into the draft with four picks including three in the first round. San Antonio finished fourth in the Southwest Division with a 34-48 record. The new playoff rules allowed them a chance to compete in a play-in game to earn a spot in the first round. They were unsuccessful, ending their season. The Spurs now have three straight seasons with fewer than 35 wins.

It would be tough for San Antonio to not improve through the NBA Draft. When it comes to team needs, they need a little bit of everything. They could use a game-controlling point guard which would allow Dejounte Murray to come off the bench. They should have options to improve their backcourt with a shooting guard with deep ball prowess. The Spurs could use a two-way shooting forward or a stretch four just to give their offense more options. If they choose to move back in the draft, they should use a late second to draft a center or tall power forward to take some rebounding pressure off of Jakob Poeltl down low.

Spurs 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 9: Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

No. 20: Malaki Branham, G, Ohio State

No. 25: Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame

Sochan has an excellent motor and hustle with the ability to guard all positions one through five. In a league that opts to switch more often than not he should be able to give San Antonio a spark on the defensive side of the ball. Sochan also brings a relentless drive in crashing the boards which will be key in generating second chance opportunities for the Spurs.

Branham is a polished score-first guard and his strengths revolve around shot-creation and off-ball movement. He should help add an offensive boost next to Murray in the backcourt, and could very well play alongside him with Murray facilitating the offense.

Wesley may be raw but his long wingspan makes him a great candidate to be an impact player on the defensive end. He’s fast and explosive and can provide high energy off the bench to support Murray if he heads to the bench with the second unit on the floor.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Sochan has a great opportunity to earn an established role in the Spurs’ rotation. San Antonio stands to improve in the frontcourt and his versatility on both ends of the floor should bode well in Gregg Popovich’s system. Popovich is renowned for getting the most out of his players and if Sochan plays his role right he could very well carve out consistent minutes as the season carries on.