Wizards select Johnny Davis with No. 10 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Washington Wizards don’t currently have much draft capital heading into the 2022 NBA Draft. They are scheduled to pick 10th and then have a giant break before their second and final pick at No. 54. For the Wizards with a 35-47 record and a fourth-place finish in the Southeast, that puts a lot of pressure on their draft picks. They have now won 35 games or fewer in each of the last four seasons.

Washington is all over the place with their starting lineup in recent history. They had a failed Russell Westbrook experiment, but have cultivated a lineup that includes Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Prozingis. With the depth their moves have made, their biggest team need still remains point guard. The early part of the draft is predicted to be dominated by big men so the Wizards should be able to nab a solid guard at 10th. Their second-round pick will likely be used for depth and they can use a little bit of everything.

Wizards 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 10: Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

No. 54: TBD

Johnny Davis spent two seasons with the Badgers before declaring for the draft, averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in his sophomore season. He’s a solid shooter, hitting 42.7 percent of his shots from the floor last year. His perimeter shooting isn’t the greatest, but he excels on the inside. He’ll bring a high level of defense to the Wizards both on and off the ball as well.

Fantasy basketball outlook

With Bradley Beal reportedly opting out of his contract for next season, there may be a big hole to fill at shooting guard. Davis could potentially see a good amount of minutes if that happens, but if Beal ends up sticking around, he’ll likely be fighting to see the floor as a rotational player. With how well he scores and plays on the glass, though, he’ll make the most of any playing time he actually sees, potentially bringing some nice value into fantasy next season.