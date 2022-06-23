Report: Knicks trade No. 11 pick, end up getting three future first-rounders

The New York Knicks had a 37-45 record in the 2021-2022 regular season. They missed out on the playoffs for the eighth time in the last nine seasons. Unfortunately, they don’t have a lot of draft capital to try and make drastic changes. They have some solid pieces but need more playmakers. Whether that is through this draft or for future moves, look for the Knicks to try and shake something up.

New York can build around RJ Barrett and Julius Randle. Even Cam Reddish can be thrown into the mix as solid depth if he can take a step forward going into next season. With the early draft picks expected to be used on big men, the Knicks could look to use their 11th pick to take the best available guard regardless if it was point guard or shooting guard. The second-round pick likely won’t be an impact player, but New York can still use another solid depth piece.

Update — The Knicks will receive the following picks as compensation in the trade involving the No. 11 pick and Walker.

Sources: The draft picks that New York acquired from OKC in the No. 11 Ousmane Dieng trade:



- 2023 protected 1st rounder via Detroit

- 2023 protected 1st rounder via Washington

- 2023 protected 1st rounder via Denver — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

Update — The Knicks are actually getting three first-round picks in return as apart of this massive deal. We aren’t sure which picks are going to New York at this point.

Update — The Knicks traded No. 11 pick Ousmane Dieng to the Thunder for multiple first-round picks, per reports. We don’t know which picks the Knicks are getting back in the deal for Dieng. The Knicks were apart of a deal with the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons involving No. 13 pick Jalen Duren. The Knicks moved Duren to the Pistons via Charlotte in order to dump Kemba Walker’s salary on the Pistons in the process.

Knicks 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 42:

